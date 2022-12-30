Kahkonen allowed four goals on 26 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

It's not a great look for Kahkonen to give up another multi-goal lead en route to a loss. The Flyers rallied from two goals down in the third period to tie the game, and Tony DeAngelo completed the comeback 1:10 into overtime. Kahkonen has given up 18 goals over his last four appearances, and he hasn't earned a win since Nov. 29. The Finn is at 3-7-3 with a 3.83 GAA and an .870 save percentage in 14 starts. Playing behind the Sharks' shoddy defense doesn't help his cause much, but Kahkonen's numbers make him an option only in the deepest of fantasy formats. He should see some more time soon since the Sharks' next four games are contained in a pair of back-to-back sets.