Kahkonen allowed four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Kahkonen's performance has ranged from strong to struggling during his losing streak -- he's gone 0-5-1 over his last seven outings. The 27-year-old kept this game close until the end, when a redirected pass from David Perron wound up in the net as the deciding goal. Kahkonen is down to 5-11-1 with a 3.54 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 19 outings this season. Mackenzie Blackwood has backed up the last two games and could be a candidate to start soon after recovering from an illness.