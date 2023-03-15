Kahkonen stopped 42 of 48 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kahkonen enjoyed a lead for all of 4:27 in the first period, with the Sharks playing even or behind the rest of the game. He's now 0-6-2 with 33 goals allowed over his last eight contests. The brutal slump has dropped Kahkonen to 8-16-6 with a 3.88 GAA and an .879 save percentage through 31 starts. The Sharks have a tougher test next, hosting the Kraken on Thursday -- James Reimer shut out Seattle on Feb. 20, so he could be a better option to start the upcoming contest.