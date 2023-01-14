Kahkonen gave up seven goals on 41 shots in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Kahkonen was no match for the Oilers, allowing three points each to Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the brutal loss. The seven goals allowed matched a season high for Kahkonen, who has generally been the better of the Sharks' goalies lately compared to the slumping James Reimer. For the season, Kahkonen is down to 5-8-4 with a 3.87 GAA and an .870 save percentage -- fantasy managers may want to avoid San Jose's goaltending altogether, especially with tough matchups versus the Devils and Stars upcoming.