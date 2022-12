Kahkonen allowed five goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Kahkonen had a solid game going through two periods, but the Flames tagged him for three goals in the first first 2:10 of the final frame. His last win came Nov. 29, and he's now allowed 14 goals in three appearances in December. For the season, the 26-year-old is at 3-7-2 with a 3.82 GAA and an .872 save percentage in 13 games -- those numbers won't allow him to mount much of a challenge to James Reimer's starting role.