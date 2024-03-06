Kahkonen surrendered seven goals on 40 shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Stars.

Kahkonen had a three-goal lead to protect after Mikael Granlund scored in the third period. That lead evaporated when the Stars got three goals in a span of 2:44 in the third period, and Roope Hintz's game-winning tally completed the Sharks' collapse in overtime. Kahkonen is 0-7-2 with 38 goals allowed over his last nine appearances. He's now at 6-20-3 with a 3.81 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 31 games. The Sharks host the Islanders on Thursday.