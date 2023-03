Kahkonen will patrol the crease versus Columbus at home Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kahkonen has suffered seven consecutive defeats in which he posted a 0-6-1 record, 4.25 GAA and .876 save percentage. A matchup with the NHL's worst team could help the netminder break out of his slump. If Kahkonen can secure just two more victories, he will get over the 10-win mark for the third straight season.