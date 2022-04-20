Kahkonen stopped 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kahkonen went empty in his first seven games with the Sharks, but he was able to make a three-goal lead from the first period stand Tuesday. He allowed both goals to Jack Roslovic in the third. Kahkonen is now at 13-12-4 with a 2.91 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 33 games between the Sharks and the Wild this season. He's split time fairly evenly with James Reimer lately, but there's been no discernible pattern to how head coach Bob Boughner deploys his goalies.