Kahkonen made 38 saves in a 4-1 loss to Florida on Thursday.
The game was far closer than the score indicates. Kahkonen was excellent, allowing two goals to Sam Reinhart in the second period and nothing more. The other two were empty netters. The loss snapped Kahkonen's modest two-game winning streak.
