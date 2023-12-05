Kahkonen was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports, indicating he'll defend the cage on the road versus the Islanders.

Kahkonen has secured victories in three of his last four outings while logging a .923 save percentage. The Sharks are currently the worst in the league in shots allowed per game (37.2), so fantasy players should probably expect Kahkonen to continue to see a lot of rubber. If he can limit the number of pucks that cross the goal line, Kahkonen should produce solid fantasy value given that high potential save volume.