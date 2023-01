Kahkonen is expected to guard the road net against Anaheim on Friday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Kahkonen has a 4-7-3 record, 3.71 GAA and .872 save percentage in 15 contests this season. He stopped 20 of 22 shots in a 5-2 win against Chicago on Sunday. The Ducks have the 31st-ranked offense with 2.23 goals per game. With Kahkonen slated to start Friday, James Reimer might play between the pipes at home against Boston on Saturday.