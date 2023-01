Kahkonen is expected to start at home against Edmonton on Friday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Kahkonen has posted a 2-0-1 record, 2.98 GAA and .887 save percentage over his last three starts. That's not great, but it still compares favorably to his 5-7-4 record, 3.68 GAA and .873 save percentage in 17 contests this season. Edmonton has the fifth-ranked offense with 3.56 goals per game.