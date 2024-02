Kahkonen is set to start at home against Columbus on Saturday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Kahkonen has a 6-15-2 record, 3.43 GAA and .905 save percentage in 25 appearances in 2023-24. He saved 38 of 39 shots versus Winnipeg on Wednesday but suffered a 1-0 loss due to a lack of support. The Blue Jackets are tied for 24th offensively with 2.90 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup for Kahkonen.