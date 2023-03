Kahkonen will guard the home goal versus the Islanders on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Kahkonen and James Reimer have started to alternate games, and this is Kahkonen's turn in the rotation. The 26-year-old Kahkonen has posted a 0-6-2, a 4.44 GAA and an .876 save percentage over his last eight outings, so he's not a safe fantasy option in any matchup.