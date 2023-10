Kahkonen -- who is expected to start against Carolina on Friday -- gave up one goal on 10 shots after coming on for Mackenzie Blackwood in the second period against Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Kahkonen didn't face a lot of shots but did play over 30 minutes of ice time but is still in line to get the start Friday as planned, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now. The 27-year-old Kahkonen will be looking for his first win of the season after having lost his previous two appearances.