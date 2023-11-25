Kahkonen will be in the home crease versus Vancouver on Saturday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Kahkonen has struggled all season, going 1-6-0 with a 4.30 GAA and .887 save percentage. Kahkonen was pulled after the first period Wednesday as he gave up four goals on 17 shots in a 7-1 loss in Seattle. The Canucks lead the NHL in scoring, averaging 4.05 goals per game.