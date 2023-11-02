Kahkonen will be between the home pipes versus Vancouver on Thursday, according to Max Miller of The Hockey News.
Kahkonen is 0-3-0 in four appearances this season, giving up 11 goals on 118 shots. The Sharks are the worst offensive team in the NHL, scoring only nine times in nine games, including just four in their last six contests, so don't expect Kahkonen to get much offensive support against Vancouver.
