Kahkonen will start Tuesday against visiting Anaheim, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen has played pretty well with his new team, turning in a 2.80 GAA and .920 save percentage over nine appearances since coming over in trade from Minnesota. He'll look for win No. 15 on the season against an Anaheim squad that's lost six of its last seven games and has just three wins in the last 22.