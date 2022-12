Kahkonen will start in goal in Thursday's home game versus Philadelphia, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen struggled in his last start Dec. 18 against the Flames, surrendering five goals on just 25 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. He'll try to pick up his first win in two months in an appealing home matchup with a Flyers team that's averaging only 2.50 goals per game on the road this year, 28th in the NHL.