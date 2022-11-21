Kahkonen will guard the home net Monday against Ottawa, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen has lost his past two outings (0-1-1), allowing nine goals on 76 shots. He has a 1-4-1 record this season with a 3.70 GAA and an .878 save percentage. This will be Kahkonen's first career contest versus the Senators.