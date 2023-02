Kahkonen will get the home crease versus Buffalo on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

This will be Kahkonen's sixth start in the last seven games, as he is 3-2-0, giving up 12 goals on 169 shots. Overall, Kahkonen is 8-11-4 with a 3.62 GAA and .883 save percentage. He takes on the high-scoring Sabres, who are averaging 3.70 goals per game, second best in the NHL.