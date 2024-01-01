Kahkonen stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Kahkonen put in a strong effort in a game that saw the Avalanche triple up the Sharks in shots (33-11), but it wasn't enough. Valeri Nichushkin scored the deciding goal at 16:31 of the third period. Kahkonen has gone 0-4-1 with 16 goals allowed over his last six appearances. The Finn is at 5-10-1 with a 3.51 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 18 outings this season. With Mackenzie Blackwood recovered from his recent illness, the Sharks may return to rotating between their goalies going forward.