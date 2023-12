Kahkonen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Max Miller of The Hockey News, indicating he will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Kings.

Kahkonen is coming off a 23-save effort in Friday's 1-0 loss to Arizona. In 14 games this campaign, he has earned a 5-7-1 record with a 3.66 GAA and an .897 save percentage. LA is tied for fourth in the league with 3.56 goals per contest this season.