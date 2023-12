Kahkonen made 10 saves on 11 shots in relief Thursday in a 6-5 overtime win over Detroit.

He replaced Mackenzie Blackwood with his squad down 4-0, and less than six minutes later, the game was tied and the Sharks had a shot. Kahkonen is on a personal four-game win streak with victories over the Canucks, Devils, Islanders and Red Wings. All five of Kahkonen's wins have come in their the last three weeks (5-1-0). He may have some deep league value if he can keep this hot streak going.