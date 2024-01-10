Kahkonen allowed four goals on 20 shots before begin replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood early in the second period of Tuesday's 7-1 rout at the hands of the Maple Leafs.

The Sharks were overwhelmed from the opening puck drop, and Kahkonen can hardly be blamed for the final result when he was facing nearly a shot a minute from the Leafs. The 27-year-old netminder has dropped seven straight decisions, going 0-6-1 in his last eight outings with a 3.44 GAA and .897 save percentage, but those are actually better ratios than Blackwood has managed (3.96 GAA, .875 save percentage) during that same time period.