Kahkonen made 32 saves in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Sabres.

Buffalo's final goal was scored into an empty net. Kahkonen played well -- he was screened on the first puck that beat him, and the second came on a Sabres power play -- but the Sharks couldn't solve Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the other crease. Kahkonen has dropped his last eight decisions, going 0-7-1 over that stretch, but his 3.26 GAA and .902 save percentage and still better than Mackenzie Blackwood's 3.86 GAA and .884 save percentage over the same period.