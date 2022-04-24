Kahkonen made 27 saves in a 4-1 win over Chicago on Saturday.
It was his second victory since being acquired from the Wild on March 21. Kahkonen is 2-4-1 with a 2.80 GAA and .920 save percentage in eight starts with the Sharks.
