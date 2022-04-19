Kahkonen will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus the Blue Jackets, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Kahkonen has played well recently, having maintained an admirable 2.00 GAA and .943 save percentage through his last three starts, but he's suffered three straight losses over that span due to poor goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Columbus team that's averaging 2.97 goals per game on the road this year, 15th in the NHL.
More News
-
Sharks' Kaapo Kahkonen: Getting no help from offense•
-
Sharks' Kaapo Kahkonen: Starting in Dallas•
-
Sharks' Kaapo Kahkonen: Tough-luck losses extends drought•
-
Sharks' Kaapo Kahkonen: Starting in Nashville•
-
Sharks' Kaapo Kahkonen: Losing skid continues•
-
Sharks' Kaapo Kahkonen: Facing Canucks on Saturday•