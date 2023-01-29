Kahkonen made 37 saves in a 6-4 win over the Penguins on Saturday.

Evgeni Malkin scored twice and Sidney Crosby and Ryan Poehling each had a goal. Three of those goals came on special teams -- two power play and one shortie. Kahkonen is 3-4-2 in his last 10 starts and unfortunately, he has allowed four or more goals in eight of them. Saturday was the only time in those eight that he got more support from the Sharks than the number of goals allowed. Kahkonen needs to clean up his game in order to be a solid fantasy citizen.