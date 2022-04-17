Kahkonen stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Dallas.

Kahkonen wasn't bad, but his teammates once again left him out to dry by providing almost no support. The Finnish netminder has deserved a better fate lately, going 0-1-1 in his last two starts despite setting aside 64 of 67 shots over that stretch. Considering the Sharks are winless in their last nine games and Kahkonen's last victory came back on Feb. 20 as a member of the Wild, it's hard to recommend Kahkonen as a fantasy option despite his recent uptick in form.