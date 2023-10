Kahkonen allowed three goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Kahkonen has lost both of his starts so far, allowing seven goals on 68 shots overall. The Sharks have given him just two goals of support, and he hasn't been able to keep them in games. The 27-year-old is likely to continue to splitting the crease with Mackenzie Blackwood, who was in net for the only game in which the Sharks have earned a point this year. They begin a road trip Saturday in Nashville.