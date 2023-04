Kahkonen will patrol the crease at home versus the Avs on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen finally ended a 10-game losing streak with his victory against the Coyotes on Saturday. If the Finnish backstop can get just one more win, he will put himself over the 10-win mark for the third straight season, though he will be hard-pressed to reach his 2021-22 total (14).