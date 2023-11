Kahkonen will patrol the crease on the road against Seattle on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kahkonen is coming off his first win of the season, stopping 44 of 45 shots against the Blues on Thursday. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder is sporting a 1-5-0 record and a career-worst 3.87 GAA. Unless he suddenly picks up his game, Kahkonen figures to remain the second-choice option behind Mackenzie Blackwood.