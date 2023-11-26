Kahkonen stopped 30 of 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Kahkonen was dealt a humiliating loss in the Canucks' last trip to San Jose earlier in the month, but he was able to get his revenge this time. The 27-year-old never faced a deficit after a strong showing from the Sharks' top six. Kahkonen has earned both of his wins this season over his last three games, and it appears he's starting to work his way into a timeshare with Mackenzie Blackwood. Kahkonen is at 2-6-0 with a 4.12 GAA and an .889 save percentage, so it's still tough to justify rostering him in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.