Kahkonen stopped 19 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 6-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Kahkonen was replaced by James Reimer early in the second period. This brutal outing extended Kahkonen's losing streak to six games (0-5-1), a span in which he's allowed 23 tallies on 188 shots. The 26-year-old had grabbed a starting role for much of February, but he's losing hold of it now. He's at 8-15-5 with a 3.81 GAA and an .879 save percentage through 29 starts this season. The Sharks' next game is Thursday in St. Louis, and they haven't named a starting goalie for that contest yet.