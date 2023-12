Kahkonen will be between the pipes on the road against the Devils on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kahkonen has managed just two wins this season, posting a 2-6-0 record and a career-worst 4.12 GAA. With the 27-year-old backstop struggling, he shouldn't be expected to steal any starts away from Mackenzie Blackwood and will be hard-pressed to see significantly more than 25 starts.