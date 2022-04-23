Kahkonen will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Blackhawks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Kahkonen got his first win as a Shark in his last start, stopping 22 of 24 shots versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The 25-year-old will have another favorable matchup, though the Blackhawks beat the Sharks 5-4 in a shootout in their last meeting on April 14.
