Kahkonen signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Sharks on Monday, PuckPedia reports.

The Finnish netminder got plenty of NHL action last season, posting a .912 save percentage and 2.87 GAA across 36 appearances with Minnesota and San Jose. Kahkonen has flashed moments of brilliance over the last couple campaigns, but he's currently entangled in the Sharks' goalie ranks with presumptive No. 1 James Reimer and Adin Hill (lower body), which makes his fantasy situation tough to forecast heading into 2022-23 -- especially