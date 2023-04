Kahkonen stopped 46 of 48 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Kahkonen was very busy between the pipes as the Flames stayed true to their high-volume shooting tendencies. While it was a third straight loss for Kahkonen, he played well. The 26-year-old goalie is down to 9-20-7 with a 3.85 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 37 games, which is likely where he'll finish the season assuming he doesn't start Thursday in Edmonton.