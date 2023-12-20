Kahkonen stopped 35 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Kahkonen again lacked goal support from his teammates, with the Sharks only getting on the board with 1:19 left in the third period. Kahkonen has gone 0-2-1 with eight goals allowed over his last three outings -- he's still playing fairly well despite the lack of help. For the season, the 27-year-old netminder has a 5-8-1 record with a 3.61 GAA and an .899 save percentage, though his ratios are distorted by an awful start to the campaign. The Sharks' next game is Thursday versus the Coyotes.