Kahkonen stopped 24 of 29 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Kahkonen has lost four of his last six appearances, allowing at least four goals in five of those outings. The 26-year-old couldn't protect three separate leads Friday, and John Klingberg completed the Ducks' comeback in overtime. Kahkonen dropped to 4-7-4 with a 3.79 GAA and an .869 save percentage through 16 starts -- his save percentage is third-lowest among goalies with at least 10 appearances. Look for James Reimer to get a tough start Saturday at home versus the Bruins.