Kahkonen stopped 24 of 31 shots in relief of Mackenzie Blackwood (undisclosed) in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Devils.

Kahkonen ended up with the loss after Blackwood left with the game scoreless late in the first period. The two goalies have been alternating starts since the All-Star break, but Kahkonen could take on a majority of the workload if Blackwood is sidelined for any length of time. This was Kahkonen's sixth straight loss, and he's now at 6-18-2 with a 3.63 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. The Sharks' next game is a favorable home matchup versus the Ducks on Thursday.