Kahkonen allowed two goals on 38 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kahkonen was sharp, which included killing off seven Vegas power plays throughout the game. His strong play was for naught in the end, as Paul Cotter and William Carrier tallied in the third period to lift the Golden Knights to a narrow win. Kahkonen has won two of four games since the All-Star break, and he continues to function as the Sharks' top goalie while James Reimer (illness) is out. Kahkonen has an 8-11-4 record with a 3.62 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 24 starts this season. The Sharks face another tough opponent when they host the Sabres on Saturday.