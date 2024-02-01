Kahkonen stopped 31 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Kahkonen had a one-goal lead to nurse in the third period, but Troy Terry tied the game with 1:01 left in regulation. Frank Vatrano then won it for the Ducks with a rush in the final minute of overtime. With losses in seven of his last nine outings, Kahkonen is not in great form heading into the All-Star break. He's down to 6-14-2 with a 3.55 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 24 appearances this season and figures to be in the backup role behind Mackenzie Blackwood following the bye week.