Kahkonen stopped 23 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Kahkonen wasn't as busy as Jiri Patera, but he didn't play very well. The Sharks' offense bailed him out partially, rallying late to force overtime, but Kahkonen let in two of the Golden Knights' three shootout attempts to take the loss, snapping his four-game winning streak. Kahkonen is now at 5-6-1 with a 3.88 GAA and an .894 save percentage on the year, but he's been trending in the right direction lately. The Sharks are home for their next game Tuesday versus the Jets after wrapping up a six-game road trip.