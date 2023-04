Kahkonen turned aside 29 of 31 shots in a 7-2 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Kahkonen entered the contest on a personal 10-game losing streak in which he posted a 4.35 GAA and an .875 save percentage. Saturday's performance was his best in recent memory, though as it turned out, the goaltender would probably have won even if he struggled, thanks to the offensive support San Jose supplied. Kahkonen is 9-18-6 with a 3.83 GAA and an .880 save percentage in 34 appearances this season.