Kahkonen saved 44 of 47 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over LA on Monday.

LA outshot San Jose a staggering 18-6 in the first period, but Kahkonen's efforts kept the game scoreless going into the intermission. Although he did have blemishes later in the contest, with 44 saves -- and two perfect shootout rounds -- this was a hard-fought victory. Kahkonen, who last showed up in the win column Dec. 7, is 6-13-1 with a 3.56 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 22 appearances this campaign.