Kahkonen stopped 17 of 18 shots in relief of Magnus Chrona in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Oilers.

Kahkonen was solid over the final two periods, but the damage had already been done by the time he entered the game. The 27-year-old Kahkonen isn't playing particularly well of late, but he's the Sharks' best option in net as long as Mackenzie Blackwood (illness) is out. Kahkonen is 5-9-1 with a 3.61 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 17 appearances this season. The Sharks have another tough game up next when they visit the Avalanche on Sunday.