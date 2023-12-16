Kahkonen stopped 23 of 24 shots in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Coyotes.

Kahkonen didn't receive enough help from his teammates. The Sharks had two goals overturned on video reviews, and they weren't able to pot one in legal fashion. Despite the loss, Kahkonen continued his solid run of play -- he's allowed three goals or fewer in four of his last six games. On the year, he's down to 5-7-1 with a 3.66 GAA and an .897 save percentage, but he's gaining playing time while seeing a virtual 50-50 split with Mackenzie Blackwood. The Sharks' next game is a challenging road contest in Colorado.