Kahkonen allowed four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.
Kahkonen had won his last two starts, but his strong run ended Tuesday. The 25-year-old is now at 14-13-4 with a 2.89 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 35 appearances between the Sharks and the Wild. The Sharks finish the season with a road back-to-back in Edmonton on Thursday and Seattle on Friday, so Kahkonen and James Reimer will likely each start one more game.
